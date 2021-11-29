agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $38.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock valued at $528,228,899.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in agilon health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in agilon health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in agilon health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGL stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

