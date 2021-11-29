Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:AEM traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$97.21. The stock has a market cap of C$15.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

