Aidos Kuneen Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.83 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and approximately $255,462.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,331.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.87 or 0.07616635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.00353648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.23 or 0.00980999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.68 or 0.00404032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.00425299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

