Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $24,629.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

