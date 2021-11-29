AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of RERE stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

