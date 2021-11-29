Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

APD stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.84. 7,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.98 and its 200-day moving average is $286.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

