Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

ARE opened at $204.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $196.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

