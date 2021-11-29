Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $11.26 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $11.26 billion and approximately $453.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00202417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.92 or 0.00686406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,736,837,987 coins and its circulating supply is 6,281,343,973 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

