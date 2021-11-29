Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 220,915 shares.The stock last traded at $28.39 and had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,521 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

