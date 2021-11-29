Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $115,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 638.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

