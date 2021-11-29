Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €237.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

ALV stock opened at €191.44 ($217.55) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €198.55 and its 200 day moving average is €204.96. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

