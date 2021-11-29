Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $60.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,904.02. 39,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,460. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,851.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,680.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

