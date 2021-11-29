ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Monday. ALS has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

