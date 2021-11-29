Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

