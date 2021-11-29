Altus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

BA traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.47. The company had a trading volume of 170,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.26. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

