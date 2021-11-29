Aluna.Social (ALN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $71,819.00

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $71,819.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aluna.Social has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 34,911,484 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

