American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.98. 180,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,453. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.28. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

