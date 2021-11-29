American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

