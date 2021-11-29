AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.50

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 1381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth $5,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

