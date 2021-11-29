Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

AMGN stock opened at $201.09 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

