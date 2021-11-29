Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $201.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

