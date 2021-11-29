Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.49

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

