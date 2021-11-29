Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMC shares. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

