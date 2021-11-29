Analysts Anticipate Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will post sales of $58.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.89 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $230.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.36 million to $232.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $311.10 million to $316.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gitlab.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

GTLB stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.