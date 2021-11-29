Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.84 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $3,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.64. The company had a trading volume of 366,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.26. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.