Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.84 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $3,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.64. The company had a trading volume of 366,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.26. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.