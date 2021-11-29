Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

