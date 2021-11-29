Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.95) and the highest is $1.41. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

