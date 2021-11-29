Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $35.85 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $131.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 2,727,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.10. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

