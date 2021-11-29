Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report sales of $35.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.60 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,549.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $153.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 52,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.