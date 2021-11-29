Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce $15.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $15.53 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 5,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,747. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $64.71 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.