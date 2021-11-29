Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $165.93. 21,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,272. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

