Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $216.06. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,327. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

