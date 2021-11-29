Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 247,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,660. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.