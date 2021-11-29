Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $22.07. 43,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

