Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after buying an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 266,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.29. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.