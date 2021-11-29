Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $813.56 million, a P/E ratio of 436.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

