Analysts Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $229.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.47 million. Groupon posted sales of $343.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $968.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $969.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $988.85 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,663 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Groupon by 61.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 976.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Groupon by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 307.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 800,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,566. Groupon has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $648.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

