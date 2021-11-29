Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. Lazard reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

LAZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,384. Lazard has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

