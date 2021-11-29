Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post sales of $13.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $2.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $52.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

