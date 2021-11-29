Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riskified.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32.
Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29. Riskified has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $40.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.