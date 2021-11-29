Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29. Riskified has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

