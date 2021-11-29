Analysts Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target at $95.23

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

