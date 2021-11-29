Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 438.70

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

BEZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.60) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

LON BEZ traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 398 ($5.20). 778,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,078. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

