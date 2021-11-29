Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $23.27

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.27.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 11,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 464,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.