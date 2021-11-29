Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $50.55

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

