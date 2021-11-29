Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$63.39

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

KL stock traded down C$0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching C$50.92. 683,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

