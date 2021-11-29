Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $56.86

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.86.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,766,467. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.45.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
