Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $56.86

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,766,467. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.45.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.