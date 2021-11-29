Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $92.78

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get WNS alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.