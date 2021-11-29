Analyzing Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cognyte Software and Rego Payment Architectures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $443.46 million 3.10 $14.20 million N/A N/A Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 2,482.84 -$14.57 million N/A N/A

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software N/A N/A N/A Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,130.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cognyte Software and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $34.87, indicating a potential upside of 67.46%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Rego Payment Architectures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Rego Payment Architectures

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

