Analyzing Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galaxy Gaming and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.88%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 15.31% -11.34% 8.61% Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 8.46 -$2.21 million $0.12 32.25 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Galaxy Gaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

