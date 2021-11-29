Analyzing Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.63%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $56.75, suggesting a potential upside of 180.66%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 21.22 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -20.22

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Berkeley Lights on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

